THIS Is the Secret To Rocking A Wig Like You’re Kylie Jenner

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
So you want to wear a wig? We don't blame you. The popularity of hair pieces, extensions, heck, even fake bangs, are all now on full display, thanks to the transparency of social media. But don't let the hype fool you — you definitely don't need to be part of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to rock one like a pro, no matter the price.
Advertisement
To help get you started, we're breaking down a few tips that will make any wig look better — just press play.
Step 1. Secure long hair in a smooth, sleek bun. Short hair can be brushed back and pinned in place, if needed.
Step 2. Place the wig over the head, aligning it with the hairline.
Step 3. Using a clean spoolie brush, pull some of your natural hairs out from your hairline and smooth them down. (Obviously, this should only be done if your natural color matches, or is close to, the shade of the wig.)
Step 4. Style as desired using lightweight products. Even a mist of water will help the hair settle and look more natural. (These tips will help, too!)
Advertisement