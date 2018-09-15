Frank Ocean Explained His Beef With Travis Scott — In Emoji Form

Frank Ocean is squashing rumors of an ongoing feud with Travis Scott before they even had time to get it off the ground.
On Friday, TMZ published a report saying that Ocean had issued a cease and desist to Scott asking to be removed from the “Carousel” track on Scott’s critically-acclaimed album Astroworld. According to TMZ, he was “pissed” that his vocals were changed on the track, but Scott wasn’t willing to bend to his preference.
But later that day, Ocean wrote a statement on Tumblr, saying he approved the track before it was released and implied that the dispute, which was resolved “weeks ago” was over LGBTQ issues, not its sound.
“I think the song sounds cool, I did it in like 20 minutes and the mix sounds the way Travis wanted it to sound for his record,” he wrote. “I also approved it before it came out so the cease and desist wasn’t about [sound emoji] it was about [rainbow flag emoji]. Me and Travis resolved it amongst ourselves weeks ago.”
Scott, who apologized last month after removing trans model Amanda Lepore from Astroworld’s album cover, also seemed to make an attempt to dispel the rumors by posting a photo of Ocean’s merchandise on Instagram.
“Someone I call family and always will,” Scott wrote as the caption. “Has taught me a ton. And a true inspiration in an out of the Stu Gang.”
So, as it stands now, it would seem that this beef was over before it even really began.
