Ocean's take on the song is distinctly "Ocean," though — there's no mistaking those striated vocals, that's grade-A Frank Ocean music. And the grand tradition of "covering" songs has faded in the past 30 years, so much so that covering a song is no longer seen as creation. (Blame streaming services and the accessibility of songwriting technology. In 2013, the proliferation of creative covers on Spotify became a problem, as per Salon , and streaming services started deleting covers that popped up on their platforms.) "Moon River" in particular is well-trod territory. Everyone from Elton John to Morrissey to Chevy Chase to my mother on special occasions has tried their hand at it. It's a good song to cover! It's broad and not particularly difficult to sing, so it leaves a lot of room for interpretation. If Audrey Hepburn can sing it, so can you.