Travis Scott Issues Statement Over Controversial Edited Album Art

Travis Scott has issued a statement on Instagram over the Astroworld album art controversy.
"Thank you David Lachappelle and Amanda Lepore and everyone that came out to make all the covers and the vision come to life!!! ASTROWORLD IS ABOUT LOVE AND EXPRESSION NOT HATE! This is very important for me to speak about: Growing up I’ve been taught to accept everyone, not to cast people away but bring them into your home!"
He added:
"I have nothing but respect for the LGBTQ community. I want to use my voice to make it clear that everyone on this planet is as equal and f–king awesome to the next. Me and Lachappelle set out to create images that I grew up watching him create for years that inspire me today."
Advertisement
The rapper concluded with:
"Yo Amanda you did upstage everyone even me and I can’t wait for everyone to see the booklet that me and Dave put together that includes all these images. Thank you for being apart of it. Sorry for the misunderstanding Love you guys and THANK YOU ALL!! EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO ASTROWORLD!"
This post was originally published on August 5, 2018.
New album artwork from rapper Travis Scott has sparked outrage after fans realized that a model who is transgender was removed from the final image.
On Wednesday, Scott shared artwork from his upcoming album Astroworld, set to debut on August 3. The carnival-inspired image features several scantily-clad models. However, not long after Scott shared the image, one of the models from the shoot spoke out, stating that though she was originally featured in the image, she had been removed.
Here is the image that Scott shared on Instagram. It currently has over 1 million likes.
On her Instagram, New York City-based model, singer, and performance artist Amanda Lepore, who is transgender, shared her disappointment over being removed from Astroworld artwork which was shot by photographer David LaChapelle. She wrote:
"It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s albulm [sic] cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted."
In the cover Lepore posted, she can be seen on the left side of the frame. Lepore is not featured in the image Scott shared on Instagram.
Advertisement
In the comments section, fans called out LaChapelle for cutting Lepore:
"This is just a frustrating display of bigoted behavior on his end," wrote one supporter.
Aquaria, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, tweeted outrage over the edited photo:
"Also if I hear one more whack ass opinion regarding Amanda 'blocking the iconic Travis statute' or 'b-b-b-but what about caitlyn Jenner!' or 'artistic preference' or really anything similar I’m going to lose my mind... call shit like it is and don’t blame art for ur transphobia.
Also if I hear one more whack ass opinion regarding Amanda “blocking the iconic Travis statute” or “b-b-b-but what about caitlyn Jenner!” or “artistic preference” or really anything similar I’m going to lose my mind... call shit like it is and don’t blame art for ur transphobia— Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018
"Maybe not even 'immediate' transphobia but specific exclusion of trans bodies. Shit’s still transphobic if u think people won’t buy your album because Amanda is on the cover looking flawless as ever."
Maybe not even “immediate” transphobia but specific exclusion of trans bodies. Shit’s still transphobic if u think people won’t buy your album because Amanda is on the cover looking flawless as ever.— Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018
Aquaria also noted the many transphobic comments on Lepore's Instagram.
"Also fun fact: u can tell exactly the mindset and beliefs of (presumably) travis and (specifically) his fans by the repulsive remarks they share about a very valid complaint about the artwork regardless of who’s complaining. Grab a towel. Your phobias are showing."
Also fun fact: u can tell exactly the mindset and beliefs of (presumably) travis and (specifically) his fans by the repulsive remarks they share about a very valid complaint about the artwork regardless of who’s complaining. Grab a towel. Your phobias are showing.— Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018
In response to Instagram comments asking why the photographer would remove Lepore, LaChapelle claimed that she had simply drawn too much focus, per Yahoo Music: "Amanda was taken out because she just upstaged everyone lol she is in my books and heart and she knows the T!"
Later, following the explanation from LaChapelle (whom Lepore has worked with in the past), Lepore edited her caption to include: "A girl can’t help it! Too distracting for the eyes! Upstaged everyone in the photograph!"
Advertisement
It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s albulm cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted ?❤️? #amandalepore #glamourgirl A girl can’t help it❗️Too distracting for the eyes ❗️Upstaged everyone in the photograph ❗️Oh well........... I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott ❗️Love and kisses ?❤️?
Refinery29 has reached out LaChapelle and Lepore for comment.
This story was originally published on August 2, 2018. Additional reporting has been added.
Advertisement