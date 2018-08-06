Travis Scott Issues Statement Over Controversial Edited Album Art

It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s albulm cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted ?❤️? #amandalepore #glamourgirl A girl can’t help it❗️Too distracting for the eyes ❗️Upstaged everyone in the photograph ❗️Oh well........... I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott ❗️Love and kisses ?❤️?

A post shared by Amanda Lepore (@amandalepore) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:26am PDT