Travis Scott Issues Statement Over Controversial Edited Album Art

Also if I hear one more whack ass opinion regarding Amanda “blocking the iconic Travis statute” or “b-b-b-but what about caitlyn Jenner!” or “artistic preference” or really anything similar I’m going to lose my mind... call shit like it is and don’t blame art for ur transphobia— Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018
Maybe not even “immediate” transphobia but specific exclusion of trans bodies. Shit’s still transphobic if u think people won’t buy your album because Amanda is on the cover looking flawless as ever.— Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018
Also fun fact: u can tell exactly the mindset and beliefs of (presumably) travis and (specifically) his fans by the repulsive remarks they share about a very valid complaint about the artwork regardless of who’s complaining. Grab a towel. Your phobias are showing.— Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018
It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott s albulm cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted ?❤️? #amandalepore #glamourgirl A girl can’t help it❗️Too distracting for the eyes ❗️Upstaged everyone in the photograph ❗️Oh well........... I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott ❗️Love and kisses ?❤️?