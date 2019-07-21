Meghan Markle Got Real About The Intensity Of Royal Love With Pharrell

At last week’s London premiere of The Lion King there were a lot of amazing moments – especially Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, meeting the queen of the hive, Beyoncé — and one you might have missed was Meghan’s sharing with Pharrell Williams that she might be struggling with royal life, but her relationship is solid.
“I’m so happy for your union,” Williams sweetly told the couple on the red carpet. “Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us. We cheer you guys on.”
The duchess touched the singer’s arm and replied, “Oh, thank you. They don’t make it easy.”
Meghan may have had a Hollywood career but, her time as a leading actor probably didn’t prepare her for the unrelenting international spotlight.
"Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight. Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level,” a source told People.
“Meghan made a huge sacrifice by moving across the pond, away from her mom and friends,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems, so in a lot of ways Harry feels responsible for Meghan being so miserable.”
Meghan has been subjected to nearly nonstop online bullying since joining the royal family in 2018, leading the royal family to publish a set of "Social Media Community Guidelines" after a series of angry, racist comments were written about her on Kensington Palace's Instagram account.
Williams isn’t the only celebrity supporting Meghan. Beyoncé previously showed support for the American-born duchess when she and Jay-Z accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group in front of a custom painting of Meghan.
“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” wrote Beyoncé on her official Instagram back in February.
