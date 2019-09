From Game of Thrones to Gossip Girl: Why More Fans Are Turning Off The TV To Travel

As the TV-themed trip trend grows in popularity, tourism companies are catching on. Brands like Hilton are publishing content that highlights properties near filming locations and tourism sites for many destinations are also putting together their own TV-themed tours. Visit Scotland's official website has an interactive map that shows locations from Outlander and SeeMonterey.com offers a guide to all things Big Little Lies . As many travelers experience TV-themed vacations that turn out to be trips of a lifetime, traveling to a spot you saw on a TV show could become the norm. Paige, who along with her boyfriend has so far visited Game Of Thrones sites in Croatia and Northern Ireland, is one of the many fans who has bought into the TV tourism trend big time. She tells us, "We're already planning our next trip to Iceland to see more of the Game of Thrones filming locations and take in some more natural beauty the world has to offer."