You Can Actually Visit The Ice Cream Shop From That Iconic Big Little Lies Scene

This past August, Big Little Lies fans were given a tasty treat: a paparazzi photo of Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at none other than Meryl Streep. Shortly after the photo surfaced, Witherspoon took to Twitter to reveal that the moment was captured while the two filmed a scene for season 2 of the HBO drama, and that she had indeed hit her target. Since season 2 does not premiere until June 9 — we know you have your calendars marked — we still haven't seen the episode in question, however, today, we did discover that you can visit the ice cream shop where Mrs. Madeline Martha McKenzie got her ammunition.
Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 1, 2018
A few hours ago, Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of herself with Kathryn Newton, the actress who plays her daughter Abigail in BBL. In the picture, the duo was dressed in character, standing in front of a wall of sweets and holding ice cream cones that looked identical to the one the actress whipped at Streep months ago. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Here’s the scoop... @biglittlelies is back in 2 weeks!!! Get ready for new lies..." Shortly after it was shared, the photo was reposted by a little ice cream shop called Mother Moo Creamery.
Turns out, Mother Moo Creamery in Sierra Madre, CA was the location of this iconic Big Little Lies scene that stirred up so many headlines last summer. Back in late July, the shop posted a warning to customers on Instagram that it would be closed from July 30 through August 1 "due to filming in the area," though it did not reveal what was being filmed at that time. Witherspoon tweeted about the ice cream-throwing photo on August 1, so the timeline matches up perfectly.
Now that we know exactly where this wild moment was captured, BLL fans can take a pilgrimage to Mother Moo Creamery, which has four and a half stars on Yelp and over 750 reviews. You may want to opt for a cone of shop's 100 Percent Organic Pure Vanilla ice cream with colorful sprinkles like Madeline and Abigail did, but Yelp reviewers also recommend trying the Salty Chocolate, Cornflake, Raw Honey, or one of the many seasonal flavors made with local ingredients.
We reached out to Karen Klemens, the owner Mother Moo Creamery, for comment on what the Big Little Lies filming process was like and will update this piece as we find out more.
