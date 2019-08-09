10 TV & Movie Homes You Can Book On Airbnb

Have you ever been so obsessed with a movie or television show that you actually wish you could disappear into the world shown on the screen? While it's impossible for you to become a vampire friend of Bella Swan's, solve crimes alongside Sherlock Holmes, or be lovingly held by William Shakespeare in a gorgeous four-poster bed, there is a way to get just a little bit closer to those characters. You can book a stay at one of the many homes listed on Airbnb that was featured in various films and TV shows.
Ahead, 10 houses, apartments, and mansions that have been used as the location for award-winning movies and popular televisions series. A few of the listings have also been seen as exciting destinations in reality shows such as The Bachelorette and Real Housewives. Finally, you can get a little taste of what it's like to live inside your favorite shows and movies. All you have to do is book.
