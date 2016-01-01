This New Year's Day will likely bring the same old hangovers, resolutions, and football. But this year, it's also delivering something rare: a new episode of Sherlock. On January 1 at 9 p.m. EST, PBS will air Sherlock: The Abominable Bride. While the series we've come to know and love is rife with texting and blogging, the new special puts Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman's John Watson back in the 19th century. We're expecting the same, familiar bickering, though. And the same GIF-able moments.



Sherlock is a much a Tumblr sensation as it is a critical hit. Sometimes it feels like every instant of the show has been distilled into a looping image, perfect for sharing. Credit must go to the actors themselves. Cumberbatch and Freeman — well, mostly Cumberbatch — have a wide array of entertaining facial expressions.



So, in honor of The Abominable Bride, here's a collection of Sherlock GIFs you can deploy at any time. Enjoy Sherlock, Watson, and even some Moriarty and Mycroft thrown in for good measure.