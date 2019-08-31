From Game of Thrones to Big Little Lies: The Fans Who Travel To TV Locations

Much like True Blood tourist Carol, binge-watching and repeat viewings motivated Paméla Rougerie (of Paris) to visit Glasgow, the setting of the sitcom Lovesick, back in May 2018. "I first watched Lovesick when I was a student, four years ago," Paméla explains. "I recently rewatched it with a friend, and that made me love it even more, as we saw more of ourselves and our friends in the characters who are young professionals feeling a bit lost in their career paths and love lives...What I got from this [trip] was a sense of adventure with a hint of familiarity," she explains. "I was travelling on my own to a place that I had never known, but I wasn't scared of it thanks to the show."