The Boyz Reveal The Things That Make Them Fan-Boyz

Eric: "Recently we wrapped up our first Asia fan-con tour. At one of the stops, the fans prepared a surprise video for us that we didn't know about. At the end of the concert, they told us to look behind us. We turned around and there was a minute-long video that they had prepared for a really long time. That made us very emotional — some of us teared up, some cried. The kinds of gestures that fans take time to make in general really touch us and motivate us to keep making our music. Because in the end, they're the reason why we do all this, and why we'll continue to do it in the future."