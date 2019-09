The maknae (meaning "youngest" in Korean) of the group, 19-year-old Yeri is known for her humor and effervescent personality, which is why she seems to make friends wherever she goes. Yeri — who's been affectionately nicknamed "Yeriana" for her obsession with Ariana Grande — keeps her signature Yeri Pink shade of Etude Matte Chic Lip Lacquer in close reach. Also in her purse, you can usually find a hair scrunchie to tame her long locks, Airpods, as well as soy milk and a boiled egg for emergencies.