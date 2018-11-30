For most people, one bad boy is more than enough. But the female powerhouses of Korean group Red Velvet love to up the ante. The K-pop queens have released their newest LP, RBB - The 5th Mini Album along with the glamorously spooky visual for the title track, “RBB (Really Bad Boy)."
As fans know, implied in Red Velvet's name is the group's duality: if July’s Summer Magic LP was an expression of their bright, fun “red” side, RBB highlights their soft, sultry “velvet” side. A sort of sequel to their January mega-hit “Bad Boy,” this brassy, funky R&B follow-up shows off the quintet’s impressive range (can we talk about Irene's heart-stopping whistle tone scream?), versatility, and charming quirkiness. Oh, and doubles down on their commitment to exploring that bad boy life.
Red Velvet has a penchant for high drama, and the video for “RBB (Really Bad Boy)” plays right into it. Set in a retro “Howliwood” movie set — imagine being so powerful that you bring back Halloween on the cusp of winter — Joy, Yeri, Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy are followed by what we can assume is the aforementioned “really bad boy” who haunts the women in the form of a werewolf. But don’t make the mistake of thinking that Red Velvet are the victims: they know very well what they’re getting into.
The women serve looks as they sing inside the mouth of a menacing wolf and command attention as they dance to the catchy beat. After all, the riskiest relationships are often the most alluring.
RBB features six new tracks, including an English version of the lead single. The drop comes just after the group announced its first-ever solo U.S. tour, the Redmare Tour, kicking off next year in Los Angeles on February 8.
Watch the video below….if you dare.
