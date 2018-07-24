I Transformed Myself Into K-Pop Star CL — & The Results Shocked Me

See more about this Episode
If you watched the closing ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea — or just saw outtakes on Twitter because it was at the crack of dawn on a Sunday — you know that the spotlight was on K-Pop. One of the stars of the show was native rapper Chaelin Lee, better known as CL, who shut down the ceremony with her tracks “The Baddest Female” and “I Am the Best.” This K-Pop star has had her eyes set on taking over the music industry in the U.S. and has already made an impact on the fashion world as a muse of designers Jeremy Scott and Alexander Wang.
To cheer CL's global influence, we're looking back at her evolution — from member of South Korean girl group 2NE1 to front row elite at New York Fashion Week — in the best way we know how. That's right, we recreated three of her most memorable beauty looks that deliver different colors and styles. Spoiler alert: This makeover will leave you just as shocked as the R29 staffer we transformed.