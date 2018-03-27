I Copied Beyoncés Best Beauty Moments — & This Is What I Looked Like

See more about this Episode
Whether Beyoncé's rocking sleek honey-hued highlights at last year's Met Gala or blessing us mortals with her glowing performance at the 2017 Grammys, her otherworldly approach to beauty always leaves us with dropped jaws.
Keeping tabs on Beyoncé's beauty evolution isn't all hair color changes and baby bangs, though. Every move by the star is deliberate, and with each new era of her music comes a completely new beauty look. From natural glam in the early aughts, to a celebration of Black hair in her 2016 visual album Lemonade, there's no denying that Bey is a chameleon.
In celebration of Beyoncé's ascent from Destiny's Child's ringleader to one of the world's most influential music innovators, we took a trip down memory lane and documented three of the star's most unforgettable beauty looks on superfan Sofia. "I'm a mom, too, and I want to be a badass bitch. Beyoncé pretty much embodies that," Sofia told Refinery29 in the video above. "Playing dress-up as Beyoncé is every girl's dream."
We started back in 2003, recreating Beyoncé's sleek hair and glowy skin in the "Crazy In Love" video. Fast forward to 2011, and Sofia's found herself rocking the same yellow cut crease that Bey wore in her music video for "Countdown." The third look? Let's just say there's a blacklight involved. But out of all the styles, the fourth has got to be our favorite. Press play on the video above to see dreams come true on screen.