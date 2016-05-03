Beyoncé Shows Up To Met Gala Solo, Blows Everyone's Minds

Beyoncé is probably the only person that could pull this off. The Lemonade superstar showed up to the Met Gala stag in a dress that can only be described as “Becky’s Skin.” She also literally shut down the Gala as the last person to walk the red carpet.
Still, reactions from the internet commentariat were mixed. Some said that she was slaying, while others compared her look to a medical condition. It was latex, which is hit or miss in the best of times. But make no mistake, Beyoncé is the best of times.
beyoncé in latex so the blood washes off easier pic.twitter.com/nhJ3Gr6giQ— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 3, 2016
Beyoncé giving embellished condom vibes. pic.twitter.com/F6GaEMs3os— MARC (@TOMFORDISMYDAD) May 3, 2016
beyoncé is so powerful she almost makes me want to exercise.— Alex Alvarez (@soalexgoes) May 3, 2016
does everybody whose fave is not Beyoncé get tired of being wrong literally always— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) May 3, 2016
Beyonce look like the rough endoplasmic reticulum with ribosomes attached to it pic.twitter.com/on8srWuA8r— mudda (@mvriiie) May 3, 2016
That’s just unkind. But Beyoncé really did make a regal entrance.
.@Beyonce is here sans Jay in a latex-looking dress with floral details #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hQGlDwgR0g— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) May 3, 2016
As for Jay Z’s absence, well, it’s another log on the Lemonade fire. If Jay Z and Beyoncé are indeed collaborating on this near-divorce kabuki, they’re doing a masterful job of it.
