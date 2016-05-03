Beyoncé Shows Up To Met Gala Solo, Blows Everyone's Minds

Beyoncé is probably the only person that could pull this off. The Lemonade superstar showed up to the Met Gala stag in a dress that can only be described as “Becky’s Skin.” She also literally shut down the Gala as the last person to walk the red carpet.



Still, reactions from the internet commentariat were mixed. Some said that she was slaying, while others compared her look to a medical condition. It was latex, which is hit or miss in the best of times. But make no mistake, Beyoncé is the best of times.



