See more about this Episode
Not many people can wear their dark brown hair in shaggy curtain bangs one day, a sleek icy blonde lob the next, and have us bringing both photos to our colorist for inspiration. But Emilia Clarke is the exception to that rule. Her beauty looks are both dramatic — she keeps us on our toes with rad hair switch ups, and bright blush draping — but also soft and classic in a way that makes it feel like we could rock whatever she's wearing to a Tuesday night dinner.
In honor of the Mother of Dragons' 32nd birthday, we're reliving Clarke's three most iconic beauty looks — from her hit HBO show to the red carpet. In the video above, a Khaleesi super-fan gets the full Emilia Clarke beauty treatment. The evolution starts, fittingly, at Game of Thrones season one, where our model is transformed into the spitting image of Daenerys Targaryen, with Rapunzel-like dusty platinum hair, bronzed skin, and a dark feathered brow.
The second look takes us to the Hollywood premiere of season five, where Clarke wore a slick ponytail, fresh highlighter, and a commanding orange-y, coral matte lip. The third and final look is the epitome of high glamour, the 2018 Met Gala, where Clarke gave us a lesson in blush draping. The bright magenta pink color, swept across her cheeks and eyelids, somehow upstaged her gorgeously ornate gemstone headpiece.
Watch the whole video yourself for the prettiest Khaleesi Halloween inspiration, a high glam, date night look, or just to get amped for Game of Thrones season 8.