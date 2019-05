The seven-person boy band became the first South Korean group to top the album charts in the U.S. Their trend-setting style and meticulously choreographed performances contribute the same to the Korean economy as 26 mid-sized companies, states a report published by Hyundai Research Institute. Okay, the first accolade I can wrap my mind around. The second is a bit mind-blowing. How does one band represent such a substantial bump to a country’s economy?