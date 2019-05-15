The Best Intimate BTS Moments You Missed From Their Latest Performance

After days of pouring rain in New York City, the sun finally came out for global superstars BTS, who kicked off ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in Central Park this morning.
And the septet, as usual, delivered, dancing and singing passionately to their newest hit single, "Boy With Luv," as well as throwing it back to their swaggy, hard-hitting fan-favorite, "Fire." This performance confirmed three things in particular: BTS' charisma and versatility as performers, ARMY's support and diversity, and, most importantly how comfortable both groups are when they're together.
About 4,000 fans — many of whom camped out for days before the event — gathered to see the South Korean band's dynamite performance live, as well as online, where ARMY sent the hashtag #BTSonGMA to the No.1 worldwide trending spot on Twitter.
This performance comes ahead of BTS' upcoming shows at New York's MetLife Stadium, their third stop after LA and Chicago on the Speak Yourself Tour. And while this concert could've seemed like an appetizer compared to the enormity of the shows to come, the unique and intimate nature of the performance wasn't lost on fans. The show felt like a warm welcome to the city from those who cherish them most, and BTS' palpable comfort made for some great candid moments.
Thanks to BTS' eagle-eyed ARMY, here's what you may have missed from the group's GMA appearance.
When everyone was shaking hands with the band to congratulate them and Jungkook and Jimin just —
jikook pretending they just meet for the first time i hate them#BTSonGMA— jk™ (@producebts) May 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/yPMhKEumV1
When RM decided to slyly play with the lyrics of "Fire."
#BTSonGMA During his part in 'Fire' Namjoon rapped "Don't call me a spoon, I'm just a spoon" instead of "Don't call me a spoon, I'm just a human" 😂 pic.twitter.com/cWFd82Me4q— rin 📒✒️ (#MOTS_PERSONA) (@ktaebwi) May 15, 2019
When J-Hope — lover of all dance trends — couldn't help himself.
Hobi just did The Woah on national television. He’s so annoyingshsbdjskd #BTSonGMA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Yo4P2wuHDC— 𝙼𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚒 ♥ 𓆦𓊸𓆙 (@sorichyeobwa__) May 15, 2019
When Jungkook got all fanboy for Michael Strahan (relatable!).
LOOK AT HIM BABY KOOKOO EXCITEDLY GETTING IN LINE TO GET A HUG NOOOOO #BTSonGMA— bangtan™ (@JiminInPics) May 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/6e7j3hDNBN
When Jimin and the guys made sure to warm up their cold fans who had been lining up.
JIMIN THREW A HOT PACK AT MY FRIEND OMG #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/9DzGwF1lRV— Paola (@paolaisdeadd) May 15, 2019
When V decided that today, Tae is going to Tae!
look at his smile ,, he looks so happy today #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/9QCDqHcUzN— May ✈️ BTS (@Btsmaykook) May 15, 2019
When fans got a rare present from Suga.
yoongi sending kisses should be appreciated because yoongi does it once in a blue moon, oh mY HE’S THE CUTEST I’M CRYING :(( @BTS_twt #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/5GWzkEtlqD— ًniña (@ttaenology) May 15, 2019
When Jimin's jacket "accidentally" slipped (again).
no one:— ً (@yoongiftobrien) May 15, 2019
literally no one:
jimin: It WaS aN ACciDeNT#BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/RznAEFdfga
When Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi decided to become new members of the group.
We're digging these dance moves @YaraShahidi and @charlesmmelton 😂— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2019
Think Yara could've pulled off a #BTSonGMA performance with that shoulder shrug? pic.twitter.com/zhYmROnQXN
When the camera caught the diversity and unwavering support of ARMY.
A crowd full of people from different ethnicities, age groups and genders, al equally excited for @BTS_twt. What a beautiful sight.— skye ♡ d-3 (@bangtanism89) May 15, 2019
#BTSonGMA
pic.twitter.com/l1eiwcfRbD
