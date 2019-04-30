BTS Is Bringing A Pop-Up Merch Store To These Tour Stops

BTS is one of the most popular boy bands on the planet right now. Their recently released sixth EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, is currently climbing up the charts. And earlier this month, when the guys released the video for their song “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, it received 78 million plays in just 24 hours. Now, the South Korean act is taking all that success one step further with an official BTS World Tour Pop-Up Store that will be coming to Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, and Paris.
All of the store’s opening and closing dates are tied to the group’s tour dates. Since the tour kicks off on May 4 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, the store will officially open for business beginning April 30 and ending on May 6. Ahead of the big day, Live Nation shared a preview of all the goods fans can get their hands on at the pop-up, as well as details about the store’s LA location.
2019 BTS POP-UP STORE @ LAhttps://t.co/512zV3oWmC— Live Nation Merch (@LiveNationMerch) April 29, 2019
Apr 30th - May 6th
10am – 8pm
659 S La Brea Ave#BTS #BTS_POPUP pic.twitter.com/fV8jogtVQZ
Just a few weeks ago, BTS received a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Duo/Group. The band is already a two-time BBMA winner for Top Social Artist and last year, the guys performed their single “Fake Love” at the awards show. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are scheduled to air on May 1, so it’s just a matter of time before we find out whether BTS will take home another statue this year.
