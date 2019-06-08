BTS Are Too Big For This World — So They're Starting Their Own With Charli XCX

Korean pop sensations BTS have taken the world by storm. What’s next after you’ve become a worldwide hit? Create your own world, of course. As part of their soon-to-be-released mobile game, BTS World, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook have dropped a song with the help of Charli XCX.
The track, titled “Dream Glow,” is about overcoming obstacles and pursuing dreams. According to Charli XCX, this collaboration has been years in the making. The singer took a moment to thank her fans via Twitter for the song’s warm reception and to explain how she first met the band that everyone can’t stop talking about. The song had been on her mind for a while, but she hadn’t figured out a way to work it into one of her albums. “Then in 2017 I went to Seoul for a festival and to do some recording and I met with BTS. They were all so cool and nice and welcoming and that’s where the idea of a collaboration came about,” Charli XCX tweeted. “I’m so psyched the song is out. It’s taken on a new life, and all the new parts feel so fresh and cool.”
thank you to @BTS_twt, thank you to the angels 👼 thank you to the #ARMY. here’s some info on how Dream Glow came about... ✨ pic.twitter.com/3MsFJjK1f5— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 7, 2019
The song was co-produced by the Norwegian team Stargate who were behind the production of Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” “Don’t Stop the Music” by Rihanna, and “Firework” by Katy Perry, so prepare to hear this song everywhere because everyone who has worked on it are tried and true hitmakers.
“Dream Glow” is one of many new songs that will soundtrack the game which puts players in the coveted role of BTS’ manager taking them from a promising new act to superstardom. The soundtrack will also feature new songs from all the members of BTS as well as other guest collaborators. BTS World players will also have access to 10,000 never-before-seen photos and 100 video clips of the band.
BTS World will be available on iOS and Android starting June 25, but if you can’t wait until then to get some of that new music, “Dream Glow” is out now.
