BTS Are Too Big For This World — So They're Starting Their Own With Charli XCX

The track, titled “Dream Glow,” is about overcoming obstacles and pursuing dreams. According to Charli XCX, this collaboration has been years in the making. The singer took a moment to thank her fans via Twitter for the song’s warm reception and to explain how she first met the band that everyone can’t stop talking about . The song had been on her mind for a while, but she hadn’t figured out a way to work it into one of her albums. “Then in 2017 I went to Seoul for a festival and to do some recording and I met with BTS. They were all so cool and nice and welcoming and that’s where the idea of a collaboration came about,” Charli XCX tweeted. “I’m so psyched the song is out. It’s taken on a new life, and all the new parts feel so fresh and cool.”