BTS’ New Bring The Soul: The Movie: Everything You Need To Know

A wonderful and not often mentioned part of being a part of ARMY, Korean superstars BTS' fandom, is that you never truly need to worry about feeling withdrawal from the band.
Even though their back-to-back world tours may be over, between a mobile game, new music, TV performances across the globe, consistent episodes of their show Run! BTS and regular VLive broadcasts, the Bangtan Boys always have something for fans to consume while they're away. The latest way BTS is feeding ARMY is via their newest feature, Bring The Soul: The Movie, set to hit theaters worldwide on August 7.
Bring The Soul: The Movie, distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, will be BTS' third feature length film in two years (we get it, you're overachievers, you're handsome), following 2019’s Love Yourself in Seoul concert film and 2018’s Burn the Stage: The Movie, a feature length documentary version of the band's YouTube web series of the same name. The latter grossed $18.5 million, beating One Direction's concert film highest-grossing global cinema event ever.
The upcoming film finds the seven men of BTS — RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — the day after the final Paris stop of their Love Yourself World Tour, which brought them to 24 concerts in 12 cities. The guys reflect on their whirlwind experience touring at a small after-party on a rooftop in the city of love, and share never-before-heard stories. What seems to be most special about this film is that while ARMY loves to see BTS perform and certainly enjoyed re-living their concerts in their previous films, the fans care most about the guys themselves — their thoughts, jokes, feelings, and dreams that they have off-stage.
