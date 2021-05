"Butter" showcases off many of the things that make the Bangtan boys such compelling performers. Yes, there's their captivating and graceful dance moves, as well as they way their unique vocal textures collectively blend together to give the song its punch. But most importantly, the guys look like they're having a blast. Whether they're rocking black and yellow tuxedos, colorful athleisure, or slick suits, they always look so comfortable in their own skin, and happy to be serving up music that, as they say, “will melt your hearts like butter.” It's most apparent in the dance sequence near the end, in which they each do a freestyle dance in an elevator — their moves, which they said they came up with themselves on-set , couldn't be more emblematic of a team that harnesses their quirks and differences to make everyone shine brighter.