With the release of the new Wonder Woman film, which is in theaters right now, the world finally got the female superhero we deserve. Princess Diana, as portrayed by Gal Gadot, was born to kick ass and take names — and she also happens to look damn good while doing it. She’s a testament to the fact that being a formidable female warrior doesn’t mean you can’t also rock an intricate braid like the best of ‘em, no matter how messy things might get.
It’s safe to say that Wonder Woman probably didn’t have a Sephora within horseback-riding distance to stock up on her favorite lip stain, so for Sarah Brock, Gadot’s makeup artist, creating a naturally superhuman finish with blendable makeup was key. In an interview with PeopleStyle, Brock shared the simple formula to Wonder Woman’s beauty look: small amounts of cream products applied and blended with her fingers to ensure that the makeup looked like a part of her skin, rather than sitting on top of it.
To create Wonder Woman’s fresh-from-the-battlefield glow, Brock relied on Smashbox L.A. Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color in Venice Beach Bronze and Stila Convertible Color in Lillium, a neutral rosy nude. When blended together, the two creamy products made for a dewy, realistic flush, which Brock complemented with a swipe of the Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick for just a hint of natural color.
The most surprising part of Gadot’s on-set look? Chanel’s Rouge Coco Baume, Brock’s regular go-to for keeping lips perfectly hydrated. We'd never have guessed that Wonder Woman had such a taste for luxury — then again, she is a princess after all.
