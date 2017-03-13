Here’s some exciting news for both comic book enthusiasts and just about anyone who wants to see a woman kick some serious ass on screen: The second trailer for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie came out over the weekend, and though it rings in at a little less than two and a half minutes, there’s a lot to digest from the sneak peek. The action! The accents! The otherworldly scenery! Chris Pine! And, somewhat surprisingly, the hairstyles.
That’s right: If the latest teaser is any indication, the titular Amazon princess, played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot, is set to sport some epic 'dos in the film. And we don’t just mean her usual lush waves, topped off with her signature gold tiara (though that look certainly has a starring role) — we’re talking braids, too. Makes sense, because we’ve always suspected that wearing your hair down and red carpet-ready while entrenched in full battle mode might get a little exasperating from time to time.
If you couldn’t tell from the trailer, there’s one plait in particular that we’ve got our eyes on. It’s a tightly secured, no-bullshit French fishtail braid that keeps Wonder Woman’s hair pulled off her face. In fact, the ropey texture almost reminds us of the iconic whip that’s her weapon of choice. Coincidence? Probably not.
You’ll be able to catch Wonder Woman, impressive braids and all, in theaters on June 2. In the meantime, you can find us watching YouTube braiding tutorials nonstop. Luckily, we have over seven months to go before Halloween rolls around… you know where we’re headed with this, right?
