There's something remarkably mesmerizing about watching an elaborate braid come together. Over, under, around, over, under, around — it's almost impossible not to fall into a trance.
We bet you'll harness a similar feeling while watching the above video. (If there's any week to take a brief escape into an altered state...) And hey, you'll even learn a rad new style from one of the best hairstylists in the game: Sarah Potempa. Yesterday, the hair genius stopped by our L.A. offices — with a few of her game-changing Beachwavers in tow, of course — to teach us five different braids that can be done for every occasion.
From simple tricks (a looped end allows you to secure a pulled-back braid with ease) to original looks that you may not have thought of (a side fishtail pulled into a messy pony), expect a mix of technique and trend. Got curly hair? There's an option that lets you show off those ringlets. Fine hair? You're covered, too. Need some tips on what pins to use? Potempa breaks it all down.
Now, which plait to choose first?
