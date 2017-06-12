The One Thing Vanessa Hudgens & Gal Gadot Have In Common

There's already reason to believe that Vanessa Hudgens has super powers: She can pull off even the most drastic new haircut, and has a way of making a flashy, bejeweled manicure look chic. Beauty aside, she can also sing, dance, and act. And now, she just delivered a Wonder Woman makeup transformation so epic, we're not entirely convinced she wasn't up for the movie part against Gal Gadot.
Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño called the look, "90s Supermodel meets Wonder Woman + some eye details," in his Instagram post of the star. Hudgens wore it to the Moschino Resort Collection fashion show this weekend, where she paired her makeup with those trademark beachy waves and an off-the-shoulder Moschino dress.
The similarities between Hudgens and the superhero are uncanny, and fans are definitely noticing, too. "At first glance, I thought this was a Wonder Woman cosplay!" one Instagram user commented on Hudgens' post. "She looks like Gal Gadot here ?," another said.
But unlike other Wonder Woman-inspired makeup looks making the rounds right now, this take is much easier to replicate. Winged liner and gold detailing are already our go-tos, so all you have to do is sweep a bright yellow eyeshadow along the entire lid, then add a flick of silver eyeliner toward the lash lines and you'll be good to go. Avendaño finished the look with natural-looking matte lipstick and bold brows.
Everything about her makeup is fierce and strong — just like the character and the actress who plays her. Let us know what you think of the look in the comments below.
