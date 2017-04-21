Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella Nails Are Over-The-Top, Even For Her

When Vanessa Hudgens does Coachella, she leaves no square inch of her lewk behind. Last year, the actress made headlines with her pot leaf & Swarovski crystal manicure from Laqué Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge. We didn’t think she could top that, but this year was one for the books.
For this year’s manicure, Vanessa returned to Laqué for extremely long, stiletto-shaped nails with a glittery, holographic base. Laqué added large teardrop crystals to each nail for even more sparkle. Naturally, Vanessa paired her manicure with rings on rings and a black Chanel bag.
“I wanted to get something with these stones,” she told the Rachael Ray Show. “I was going to do a nude underneath, but I opted for something that was glittery and shiny.”
Vanessa’s own reasoning behind the OTT mani? “Why not? More is more!” she said.
