Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella Wardrobe Is Exactly What We Imagined

During her 72 hours at the fest, Hudgens admits to having seven outfits, each one more embellished and layered than the last. She prefers to lean vintage to ensure that nobody will be rocking out to Radiohead wearing the same thing. And her advice is pretty sound, too. Hudgens says she carries a backpack to tote bottles of water and wears a hat to protect herself from the sun. The finishing touches? "Big earrings. Lots of necklaces and glitter," she told the magazine.