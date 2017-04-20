Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella Wardrobe Is Exactly What We Imagined

Few people can boast the title Queen of Coachella. Partly because there is no official queen of the music festival, but also because Vanessa Hudgens alone can pretty much lay claim to the title. The High School Musical alumna arrives at the Palm Springs fest every year with butterflies, macrame, and round sunglasses in tow — and her fans are loving every single outfit. This year, Hudgens did a deep dive into her Coachella wardrobe with People, and the results yielded very few surprises, but plenty of boho inspo.
"My Coachella suitcase looks like a disaster," Hudgens told People magazine. "It is very colorful. There are a lot of prints. A lot of accessories. And a lot of hats. It's just a lot. A lot of glitter, a lot of flash tats, a lot of stones. It's basically any girl's dream I think."
Hudgens says that her favorite part of Coachella (and every music festival that she attends) isn't getting dressed — it's the music, and the freedom that comes with running around barefoot. But since her music-fest wardrobe garners so much attention, Hudgens says that she's all about piling it on. Glitter? Beads? Swaths of sun-kissed skin? It's all happening.
During her 72 hours at the fest, Hudgens admits to having seven outfits, each one more embellished and layered than the last. She prefers to lean vintage to ensure that nobody will be rocking out to Radiohead wearing the same thing. And her advice is pretty sound, too. Hudgens says she carries a backpack to tote bottles of water and wears a hat to protect herself from the sun. The finishing touches? "Big earrings. Lots of necklaces and glitter," she told the magazine.
Hudgens' cutoffs aren't the only item with a dash of bling; she added a flash tattoo to her forehead, and her fingers were boasting a slew of midi rings and bold statement rocks, too. "It's fun to throw stones on your face," she said. If that's not a solid festival M.O., we don't know what is.
