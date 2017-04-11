“It is just like trying on a new style of clothing,” Gibson Tuttle says. “Everyone should try on different shapes. You will be shocked by how different your nails look and how much you like it or dislike it.” The nail pro, for one, was surprised by what changing from a square to an almond shape did to affect the look of her hands. “It absolutely makes my very, very large hands look daintier,” she says. If one of LA’s top leaders in the nail world can learn from such epiphanies, then the only thing getting in between you and your next best mani may be your current shape. Ahead, see how celebrities past and present wear different nail shape trends, and prepare to go in a different direction the next time your technician asks how you want to be filed.