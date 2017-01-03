“Aquarium Nails” Are Already The Coolest Beauty Trend Of 2017

Every year, a weirder nail art trend tops the last one. We’ve seen furry fingernails, cheese tips, and even nails decorated like Donald Trump — orange paint and all. But it’s a new year, which means we're moving on to greener pastures in manicure-land. And we think we already found it: Aquarium Nails.
No, the manicure doesn’t feature cheesy caricatures of Finding Dory or The Little Mermaid characters. Instead, the moving manicure is like a gif — in nail form. “Aquarium Nails” are filled with moving glitter that basically looks like a falling snowglobe on the tip of your finger. (But don't confuse them with snow globe nails, which is another trend altogether.)
