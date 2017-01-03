Story from Nails

“Aquarium Nails” Are Already The Coolest Beauty Trend Of 2017

Samantha Sasso
Every year, a weirder nail art trend tops the last one. We’ve seen furry fingernails, cheese tips, and even nails decorated like Donald Trump — orange paint and all. But it’s a new year, which means we're moving on to greener pastures in manicure-land. And we think we already found it: Aquarium Nails.

My 2nd attempt making #aquanails ? ○ ○ #aquarium #aquariumnails

A video posted by Nicole Frances Phiretta (@frances_phiretta) on

No, the manicure doesn’t feature cheesy caricatures of Finding Dory or The Little Mermaid characters. Instead, the moving manicure is like a gif — in nail form. “Aquarium Nails” are filled with moving glitter that basically looks like a falling snowglobe on the tip of your finger. (But don't confuse them with snow globe nails, which is another trend altogether.)
As expected, these lively nails are not easy to make. But boy, it sure is mesmerising to watch.
