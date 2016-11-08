If you think you'll be able to hop on Instagram this coming Tuesday and see anything but a succession of "I Voted" stickers on sweaters, then you're a highly optimistic person. (You're also mistaken, but considering the state of things, we'll take all of the glass-half-full people we can get.) So if you want to stand out from the crowd — and let everyone know which box you'll be ticking off on the ballot — you're going to need to get more creative.



That's why we rounded up eight of our favorite politically charged nail ideas. Whether you're a Democrat or Republican, a Bernie supporter still mourning his loss or an Obama fangirl, there's a manicure for you.



Ahead, find all the inspiration you need to get pumped (and polished) for Election Day. The looks aren't as easy to copy as slapping on a sticker, but we're pretty sure they'll win you the most double-taps. Or, you know, just go with black — it's what all the glass-half-empty people will be wearing.