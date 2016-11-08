These Nail-Art Ideas Are Better Than An "I Voted" Sticker

Alix Tunell
Photographed by Jessica Nash
If you think you'll be able to hop on Instagram this coming Tuesday and see anything but a succession of "I Voted" stickers on sweaters, then you're a highly optimistic person. (You're also mistaken, but considering the state of things, we'll take all of the glass-half-full people we can get.) So if you want to stand out from the crowd — and let everyone know which box you'll be ticking off on the ballot — you're going to need to get more creative.

That's why we rounded up eight of our favorite politically charged nail ideas. Whether you're a Democrat or Republican, a Bernie supporter still mourning his loss or an Obama fangirl, there's a manicure for you.

Ahead, find all the inspiration you need to get pumped (and polished) for Election Day. The looks aren't as easy to copy as slapping on a sticker, but we're pretty sure they'll win you the most double-taps. Or, you know, just go with black — it's what all the glass-half-empty people will be wearing.

