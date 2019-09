Nail trends are forever on a revolving door — even the French tips have come and gone. But even we have to admit that there are some a little too outrageous for us to attempt. (Yes, we'd put aquarium nails , the snowglobe manicure , and pierced fingertips on that list). But on a scale of clear top coat to weed nails , we think the latest trend falls somewhere in the middle: the "tiger's eye" manicure. If it sounds wild, just know that the design is eye-catching — in that realistic, attainable way most people want.