Have you ever heard of the gemstone "tiger eye"? The stone itself is pretty cool — layered and striped, it looks like the stained glass-equivalent of tiramisu. As it turns out, the golden-brown quartz is the inspiration for fall's latest hair color trend of the same name — and we have a feeling it's going to be big.
According to Yahoo Beauty, the look includes a combination of honey-colored and soft-brown highlights. Corey Tuttle, a stylist for Honey Artists, told Byrdie that to get the look, you should request a warm or dark-chocolate base with hints of caramel balayage. The combination is gorgeous, and closely resembles the in-demand bright-bronze hue that's everywhere this season.
But there's another reason to try the trend. Tuttle said the superstition surrounding the gemstone is that it can ward off evil — so could the hair color potentially have the same effect? We think any rad hair color can make you feel like a villain-fighting badass, but this one sure is convincing.
