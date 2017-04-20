Nail Art With Actual Marijuana Is Here — But Don’t Expect A Buzz

Wire nails, furry fingers, aquarium art — we saw some pretty out-there nail trends last year. Turns out, it was all to prepare us for this moment: Marijuana manicures are a thing.
And we're not talking painted-on designs of seven-pronged leaves. That'd be nothing new. This look involves pressing actual cannabis buds on like you would with flower petals or gold foil.
Unlike most nail art, the weed nail trend is actually pretty easy to recreate. (The hardest part might be deciding to use your supply for getting styled rather than stoned.) Simply pick off a few leaves, place them down on the nail with a pair of tweezers (or mix them with clear polish before, if you're really dedicated), then lock the look in with a top coat.
Still, considering only 26 states are cool with weed possession (and for most, the law just protects medicinal use), we can't endorse carrying a bag of bud down to your local nail salon. But we do think the manicure looks pretty dope — and so do plenty of others — so if you live in a state that allows it, we suggest taking a hit of this trend ASAP. Click ahead to check out the most creative takes.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.