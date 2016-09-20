Sorry, But These Florals For Spring ARE Groundbreaking

Now that Fashion Month is in full swing, we've been introduced to a slew of wild, out-there beauty trends. For starters, we all collectively swooned over Pat McGrath’s "lip jewelry" at DKNY. And of course, we couldn't get enough of the rad ear makeup at Proenza Schouler.
But no beauty look — no matter how cool — could have prepared us for the amazingness that is facial flowers.
You heard that right: Designers are now taking the beauty of spring florals quite literally, opting to dress fashion models' faces (and necks!) with freshly grown, delicately placed petals. At the forefront of the trend? Rosie Assoulin at NYFW and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi during London Fashion Week — both ahead.
And while wearing the trend in your everyday life may be wildly impractical, as the saying goes: Why not stop and smell the roses?
But no beauty look — no matter how cool — could have prepared us for the amazingness that is facial flowers.
You heard that right: Designers are now taking the beauty of spring florals quite literally, opting to dress fashion models' faces (and necks!) with freshly grown, delicately placed petals. At the forefront of the trend? Rosie Assoulin at NYFW and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi during London Fashion Week — both ahead.
And while wearing the trend in your everyday life may be wildly impractical, as the saying goes: Why not stop and smell the roses?