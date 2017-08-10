Kylie Jenner Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed

Today, Kylie Jenner turns 20. And in the time it took some of us to declare a college major and learn how to hard-boil an egg, Jenner has created a soon-to-be billion-dollar cosmetics brand. Some people just have all the
family connections luck.
Long before launching her now-ubiquitous Lip Kits, Jenner was enmeshed in the beauty world, inspiring us with her neon hair and black lipstick. But she's not always experimenting with daring trends; in fact, there are five hair and makeup techniques she employs on the reg. In honor of the beauty mogul's birthday, we're breaking them down in the slides ahead.