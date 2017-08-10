Story from Beauty

Kylie Jenner Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed

Mi-Anne Chan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Today, Kylie Jenner turns 20. And in the time it took some of us to declare a college major and learn how to hard-boil an egg, Jenner has created a soon-to-be billion-dollar cosmetics brand. Some people just have all the family connections luck.
Long before launching her now-ubiquitous Lip Kits, Jenner was enmeshed in the beauty world, inspiring us with her neon hair and black lipstick. But she's not always experimenting with daring trends; in fact, there are five hair and makeup techniques she employs on the reg. In honor of the beauty mogul's birthday, we're breaking them down in the slides ahead.
Read these stories next:
Why I Tattooed My Eyebrows & What It Was Really Like
Baby Foot Is Weird, Gross & The Best Thing EVER
You Can Get Amazing Skin By Doing THIS In The Bedroom

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series