Kylie Jenner is already running a makeup empire, but she may want to expand into hair color next. The 19-year-old knows how to rock a bold hue, and no hue was bolder than the highlighter-esque yellow she showed off at Coachella.
Of course, Jenner doesn't pull off those crazy colors on her own: Teen Vogue spoke with Jenner's wig guru, Tokyo Stylez, who revealed exactly how Kylie got that neon hair color just in time for festival season.
Jenner has worn every hair color and style imaginable, from mermaid hair in electric blue to an angular platinum bob that screams "fashion girl." It's no surprise — and certainly no secret — that Jenner doesn't put her real hair through the ringer with crazy dye jobs multiple times a month. Instead, Kylie tends to rely on fun wigs in a variety of colors and cuts to achieve her desired look. That means it's up to Stylez to make each one special.
For Coachella, Stylez told Teen Vogue that he took a blonde wig and dyed it using a mixture of Manic Panic hair dye in "Electric Lizard" and "Electric Banana." The result, which Stylez shared on his Instagram, is crazy bright and pretty damn beautiful.
Before you start rushing to get your hands on Manic Panic, there's a catch. (Isn't there always a catch when attempting to live like a Jenner?) In order to achieve the insanely bright look that Jenner pulls off, your hair already has to be an extremely light shade of blonde. The electric colors simply won't show up in dark locks — which is a bummer for brunettes itching for a shot at rainbow hair.
So how does one make it happen? Lots of cash and time. Manic Panic won't exactly break the bank on its own — it's only $10 or so a pop, which is pretty sweet for semi-permanent hair color that really works — but in order to get the Jenner-like style, you're going to have to go full-on platinum. It's a process that can cause damage to your locks (though treatments like Olaplex do help retain your hair's health) so make sure it's really worth it before you commit. The good news? A platinum base means you can play around with multiple temporary hair colors that would have been an impossible dream if you were rocking darker hair.
Not into that bleach life, but still want a fun hair color going into the summer months? As Jenner and celebrities like Shay Mitchell, hair-flipping queen Beyoncé, and Jenner's own sister Kim Kardashian prove, wigs can be a great way to change up your look. Zero salon visits required.
