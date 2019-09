Kylie Jenner's Wig Collection Makes A Full Rainbow

We all know that Kylie Jenner is a wig enthusiast. She even claimed, in an insane statement, to have started the trend of wearing wigs . Not her most in-touch-with-reality moment, we have to admit.But there are wig facts about Kylie that we didn’t know. For example: Did you know that she has a wig room? Or that the wig room is color-coordinated? Or that she has enough wigs to make the full rainbow?Well, all of those things are true. The young Ms. Jenner took the time to post a Snapchat of her considerable wig collection and its whole separate room.Other notable wig-wearers include Beyoncé Lady Gaga , and the men who founded our country . Oh, and these ten people . So she’s in some pretty elite company.Check out her wig collection below.