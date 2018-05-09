These Celebrities Have Beauty Routines For Their Boobs

As a general rule, celebrities are drawn to outrageous beauty treatments that the majority of the population has never even heard of, let alone tried. Considering what we know about most of these expensive procedures — fish pedicures, vampire facials, bee-venom acupuncture — it's probably better that way: It's always safer to stick to things that belong on a spa service menu, not an episode of Fear Factor.
Still, that never stopped stars from trying to make the next trendy treatment seem like a must-try. Fortunately for the rest of us, the latest is far more accessible than something that requires drawing blood or getting stung by bees. All you need is... boobs.
Taking care of the skin on your décolletage isn't a new concept; in fact, it's something we should all be doing already, but probably aren't. Just ask Ashley Graham, who got an oxygen facial on her boobs as part of her pre-Met Gala beauty prep. But the model isn't the only one proving that your bust deserves the added TLC. Ahead, a guide to celebrity boob routines for your consideration.