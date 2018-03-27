When Celebrity Beauty Treatments Go Horribly Wrong

Common sense might tell you to run away from bees flying at your face, or that clay is best left to face masks or pottery class or really anything that doesn't involve you eating it. But when a celebrity swears that [insert bizarre beauty treatment] will give you better skin, fewer wrinkles, or smaller pores, all logic goes out the door — and the next thing you know you're contemplating a $650 "penis facial" for a glow like Cate Blanchett's.
For the most part, that's all fine and good... until it's not. Ahead, we're breaking down the latest buzzed-about treatments that have ended in painful infections, rashes, and, in some instances, even death. They say beauty is pain, but you have to draw the line somewhere.
