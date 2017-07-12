26 Cheap Beauty Products Loved By Celebrities

News flash! Contrary to what you may have read at the nail salon or in the supermarket queue, celebrities are not just like us. Last time we checked, we didn't have a private chef, driver, or trainer — although we're totally open to all three — nor do we live in a gated community or holiday on yachts. (Again, we wouldn't mind...) But one way celebrities — even the richest, the most famous, the most successful, and the most otherworldly — actually do seem relatable? They love cheapie beauty scores that actually work.