When Celebrity Beauty Treatments Go Horribly Wrong

Common sense might tell you to run away from bees flying at your face , or that clay is best left to face masks or pottery class or really anything that doesn't involve you eating it. But when a celebrity swears that [insert bizarre beauty treatment ] will give you better skin , fewer wrinkles, or smaller pores, all logic goes out the door — and the next thing you know you're contemplating a £450 " penis facial " for a glow like Cate Blanchett's.