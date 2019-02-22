The Hollywood Beauty Treatments A-Listers Swear By Before The Oscars

Celebrities: They’re not just like us. And there’s no time of year when that fact is more apparent than during awards season (or what everyone outside of L.A. calls “winter”). Sure, we know a little about the A-list crowd's red-carpet prep, thanks to pre-show Instagram posts of Nicole Kidman getting her hair blown out or Viola Davis having her cuticles trimmed. But besides the usual entourage of hairstylists, makeup artists, and manicurists, there exists a whole other army of professionals enlisted by the stars to take care of everything else you might not see on social media.
Celebs have always had to give good face, but in a time when plunging necklines and cutouts are dominating red-carpet fashion, it’s also about giving good sideboob, butt, hip, bicep, you name it. And that got us thinking: What kind of backstage treatments are A-listers trying hours — even days — before they step out of the limo and onto the red carpet? Think: injections to help cope with aching, stiletto-strapped feet, butt injections to give temporary lift, and virtual reality-led facials to help achieve pre-show Zen.
So, we asked L.A.’s cosmetic surgeons and aestheticians to the stars to give us a glimpse of what prepping for red-carpet appearances is really like. Turns out, picking the dress is the least of it.