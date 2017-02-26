The Hollywood Beauty Treatments A-Listers Swear By Before The Oscars

Celebrities: They’re not just like us. And there’s no time of year when that fact is more apparent than during awards season (or what everyone outside of LA calls “winter”). Sure, we know a little about the A-list crowd's red carpet prep — there are makeup artists, manicurists, and hairstylists at the ready; so-called “red carpet facials” are a staple. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, folks. Sure, celebs have to give good face, but in a time when plunging necklines and cutouts are dominating red carpet fashion, it’s also about giving good sideboob, butt, hip, bicep, you name it. And you won't’ believe the treatments that are designed to do just that.