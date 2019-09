The phrase "beauty is pain" has stuck with me ever since I first watched Frenchy say it to Sandy in Grease . I don't flinch when a hairstylist pulls on my knots, because beauty is pain. I don't ask for numbing cream when I get injected , because beauty is pain (also, it takes too long to kick in). Deep nose extractions come with a warning from the facialist because, well, you know.