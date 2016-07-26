Is THIS The Secret To A Smooth Bikini Line?

Is a facial still a facial if it's not performed on your face? That's the question we set out to answer after hearing about all the buzzy new beauty treatments that apply the principles of traditional facials to non-facial areas, like the décolletage, butt, and bikini line.
We sent six members of the Refinery29 beauty team to various spas, clinics, and even a doctor's office, to experience firsthand what it's like to have an aesthetician get up-close-and-personal with our ingrown hairs, or treat our feet with the kind of TLC normally reserved for the face. Ahead, read our testers' reviews of the most unexpected body facials popping up on menus — and prepare to be surprised.
