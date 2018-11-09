The Fantastic Beasts series is coming out with its second film, stirring up a wave of Harry Potter nostalgia that began with The Cursed Child and has been rolling (Rowling?) ever since.
Emma Watson and Tom Felton gave fans another reason for nostalgia when they reunited earlier this week. Watson posted a photo of the two of them on Twitter, congratulating Felton on his new series, Origin. “Congrats dear friend,” the caption reads.
Fans of the series have watched the original cast grow up together. Watson has since starred in films including The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Bling Ring. Felton has appeared in several films and shows, with Origin being the most recent.
?? Tom’s @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. pic.twitter.com/P5LzXOkKBH— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) November 8, 2018
Meanwhile, the Harry Potter franchise continues to expand. The first Fantastic Beasts was a box office hit in 2016, and the sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, will be a test of whether the new series has the same lasting power. “The Harry Potter flame is not going anywhere anytime soon,” Felton said in an interview with Good Morning Britain. That is exactly what the Fantastic Beasts franchise is counting on.
Yet whatever happens in the Fantastic Beats universe, the charming original cast have created friendships that are truly adorable. And now we have Ezra Miller, in all his dementor-like puffer coat glory.
